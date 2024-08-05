GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Archery coaching camp begins at National Sanskrit University in Tirupati

Participants who excel in the training camp would get the opportunity to demonstrate their skills at the 77th Independence Day celebrations, officals inform

Published - August 05, 2024 08:31 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Students participating in the archery camp at National Sanskrit University campus in Tirupati on Monday.

Students participating in the archery camp at National Sanskrit University campus in Tirupati on Monday.

An archery coaching camp began at the National Sanskrit University (NSU) campus here on Monday for training young sports enthusiasts.

Conducted by NSU’s Department of Physical Education, the camp was formally inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor G.S.R. Krishnamurthy, who also tried his hand by wielding the bow and taking aim at the balloons tied ahead as the target.

Dean (Academic Affairs) Rajinikanth Shukla appealed to the students to learn archery and emphasised its ancient connection with the Puranas and Indian history. D. Dhananjaya, the external coach from the Andhra Pradesh Archery Association, also shared several examples from the Vedas and Shastras to explain the traditional significance of archery.

Chief Warden P. Venkat Rao and Sports Secretary V. Sethuram announced that those who excel in the training camp would get the opportunity to demonstrate their skills at the 77th Independence Day celebrations. They would also get a chance to take part in the inter-university tournaments and other sports meets organised by NSU in the current academic year and in future.

Assistant Registrar U. Sambasiva Rao and Physical Training Instructor C. Giri Kumar appreciated the participants for their interest.

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati / sports event

