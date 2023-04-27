Archer Dhiraj aims for 2024 Olympics

April 27, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Vijayawada’s international archer Dhiraj Bommadevara who won two medals in his debut World Cup (Stage 1) has set his sights on the Paris Olympics 2024.

The 21-year-old has returned to his hometown after clinching a silver medal in the Indian men’s recurve team event and a bronze medal in the individual recurve event at the 2023 Archery World Cup Stage 1 held at Antalya, Russia.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, at the Volga Archery Academy in the city where he has been trained since childhood, Dhiraj said that he is focused on bagging gold in the upcoming stages of the World Cup.

“My immediate target is to win gold medals in the World Cup Stage 2, World Championship and Asian Games. My performance in these tournaments will help me get a chance to represent India at Olympics 2024,” he said.

He thanked his coaches, parents and the academy for helping him become an international archer and bag medals in his first-ever World Cup tournament.

AP Archery Association general secretary and Cherukuri Volga Archery Academy president Ch. Satyanarayana said that Mr. Dhiraj’s parents, B. Sravan Kumar and Revathi, had admitted him in the academy which was then helmed by late international archer Ch. Lenin in 2006.

“Over the years, Mr. Dhiraj turned out to be one of the best archers and won several medals at national and international levels. Short by a few points, Mr. Dhiraj missed the 2019 Olympics,” Mr. Satyanarayana said.

After winning the last two medals at World Cup, Mr. Dhiraj’s world rank climbed from 256 to 62. He will compete in the World Cup Stage 2 in Shanghai between May 15 and 22 and in the World Archery Championship in Berlin in July.

Meanwhile, international archer Vennem Jyothi Surekha from the city also won a gold in the individual event and another gold in a compound team event at the World Cup Stage 1.

Ranked No. 4 (Compound women) the 26-year-old has already qualified for the Archery World Cup Final to be held in Mexico in September.

Both the archers from Vijayawada are behind the four medals won by India at the World Cup Stage 1.