Archaka JAC leaders seek early implementation of promises

VISAKHAPATNAM

17 September 2021 00:50 IST

The A.P. State Archaka JAC leaders and Archaka Sangam leaders have appealed to the Endowments Commissioner to initiate immediate action to implement the assurances given by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy regarding the welfare of Archakas.

On the advice of Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupati, JAC leaders Nandeeswarlu, Seshacharyulu, Rambabu, Ramalingeswar Rao and Murali Krishna met the Endowments Commissioner and submitted a memorandum seeking early implementation of the hereditary Archaka system and consideration of JAC leaders in the appointment of various committees.

JAC leader Muralikrishna said that the Chief Minister had promised to implement the hereditary archaka system, which was introduced by former Chief Minister, the late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy. On August 10, Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas and Endowments Commissioner Vani Mohan had conducted a meeting with officials, State Archaka JAC leaders and Archaka associations and discussed implementation of the promises made in the YSRCP election manifesto regarding the hereditary archaka system.

The Minister and the Commissioner held a meeting with district-level officials on September 14 and 15. Mr. Muralikrishna hoped that the problems pertaining to archakas were discussed at the two-day meeting. He said that archakas in 6B and 6C temples were being paid meagre salaries, that too infrequently.