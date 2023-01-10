HamberMenu
Archaka employees welfare Board constituted 

January 10, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

 

Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana said that the State Government has constituted Andhra Pradesh Endowments Archaka and other Employees Welfare Nidhi Trust Board. The government issued a GO 43 in this regard, he said.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, the Minister said the Board would be headed by Principal Secretary, General Administration Department, while four officials and three non-officials would be members. Also, the Endowments Commissioner would act as Secretary and Treasurer of the Board, he said.

Mr. Satyanarayana said the government also appointed Agama Advisory Board chairman and 12 members. 12 members appointed as the members of the Agama Board each representing 12 Agamas.

Vaikhanasa agama scholar Vedantam Satya Srinivas Ayyangar would be the Chairman of the Agama Board. Sanskrit scholar Dorbhala Prabhakar Sarma, and others would the members, he added.

