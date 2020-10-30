Archaeological museum soon for Rajamahendravaram

City’s connection with Chalukyas, Buddhism to be highlighted

Andhra Pradesh State Archaeology and Museums Department Commissioner Vani Mohan on Thursday said that the State government would set up a museum in Rajamahendravaram to showcase the city’s connection with Chalukyas and Buddhism.

Speaking to reporters here during her one-day visit of heritage sites in the city, Ms. Vani Mohan said, “The Detailed Project Report will be submitted to the Central government for necessary financial assistance and support to develop the museum that showcases the connection of Chalukyas and Buddhism with the city. The project will begin by December.”

MP M. Bharat promised to provide a 40,000 square foot site for the proposed three-storey museum.

“We have authentic evidences of a good number sites with archaeological importance in Rajamahendravaram. We will soon seek permission from the Archaeological Survey of India to carry out excavations in the sites,” said Ms. Vani Mohan.

Heritage tag

Ms. Vani Mohan and Mr. Bharat inspected a few heritage sites - Rallabandi Subba Rao Archaeology Museum, 14th century Royal Masjid, Chintrangi Guest House, Sir Arthur Cotton House, Kandukuri Veeresalingam House and Havelock Bridge - in the city as part of preparing a report to be submitted to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to declare Rajamahendravaram as ‘Heritage City’ under the National Heritage City Development and Augmentation Yojana (HRIDAY).

“Rajamahendravaram was the cultural capital of the united Andhra Pradesh. The city deserves to be declared as a heritage city given the importance of the heritage sites here,” said Mr. Bharat, Member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture.