Arasavilli temple gears up for Ratha Saptami fete

Thousands of devotees are expected to have darshan of Suryanarayana Swamy at the famous sun temple at Arasavilli of Srikakulam district on the occasion of Ratha Saptami on February 1.

Unprecedented rush is anticipated on the next day — Sunday — which is considered to be the most auspicious day in Magha masam with devotees from different parts of the country, particularly Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Telangana, converging on the temple town..

District Collector J. Nivas, Revenue Divisional Officer M.V.Ramana and Executive Officer V. Surya Prakash reviewed the arrangements.

Security will be tight with police deployed in strength.

Control room

A control room (6309990933) will be set up to review the arrangements and monitor the situation closely. CC cameras are also being arranged to observe the movement of pilgrims.

Separate queue lines have been set up for VIPs, donors and darshan ticket holders. Free darshan queue starts at Indra Pushkarani. TTD Dharmana Prachara Parishad member Baratam Kameswara Rao urged the government to create a proper exit route also keeping last year’s experience in mind.