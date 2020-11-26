Arasavalli Teppotsavam cancelled owing to rain

Continuous rain under the influence of cyclonic storm Nivar dampened the spirits of devotees as the authorities cancelled the Teppotsavam of Sri Suryanarayana Swamy temple at Arasavalli in Srikakulam district, which was scheduled to be organised on Thursday evening.
The float festival is organised as part of the Hamsa Vahan Seva at the Indra Pushkarini of the temple on the auspicious occasion of Chilukala Dwadasi every year.
Normal life was thrown out of gear in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam as both the districts witnessed rain through out the day on Thursday.
Srikakulam Collector J. Nivas and his Vizianagaram counterpart M. Hari Jawaharlal asked the officials of the revenue and fisheries departments to initiate the necessary measures as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rains on Friday and Saturday.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath