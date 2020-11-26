Arasavalli Teppotsavam cancelled owing to rain

Similar weather may continue for two days, says IMD

Continuous rain under the influence of cyclonic storm Nivar dampened the spirits of devotees as the authorities cancelled the Teppotsavam of Sri Suryanarayana Swamy temple at Arasavalli in Srikakulam district, which was scheduled to be organised on Thursday evening.

The float festival is organised as part of the Hamsa Vahan Seva at the Indra Pushkarini of the temple on the auspicious occasion of Chilukala Dwadasi every year.

Normal life was thrown out of gear in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam as both the districts witnessed rain through out the day on Thursday.

Srikakulam Collector J. Nivas and his Vizianagaram counterpart M. Hari Jawaharlal asked the officials of the revenue and fisheries departments to initiate the necessary measures as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rains on Friday and Saturday.