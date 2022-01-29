Arasavalli temple gears up for Ratha Saptami

Over two lakh devotees are expected to take part in the festival

The historic Sun God temple of Lord Sri Suryanarayana Swamy located at Arasavalli of Srikakulam district is gearing up for the annual celestial fete of Ratha Saptami to be celebrated on February 8. Over two lakh devotees are expected to participate in the festival which is also called as Surya Jayanti.

Addressing the media along with chief priest Ippili Sankara Sarma, temple Executive Officer V. Hari Suryaprakash said that all the arrangements, including renovation works, decoration and establishment of barricades for queue lines, were being made on a war-footing. He urged the people to follow COVID-19 protocol to prevent the spread of virus. The temple trustees Mandavilli Ravi, Yamijala Gayatri, Kinjarapu Usharani, G. Rajarajeswari, Paidi Bhavani and Mandala Manmadha Rao were present in the meeting.