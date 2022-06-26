‘Aranyakanda parayanam’ takes off to a spiritual start at Tirumala

The sixteen-day-long ‘Aranyakanda’ parayanam’ took off to a religious start at Vasanta mandapam here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Principal of Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetam Sri Kuppa Siva Subramanya Avadhani termed Srimad Ramayana parayanam a ‘Yagna’ and said that mere recitation of the sacred text would fetch Bhakti, Jnana, Vairagya (detachment) and purity of self that ultimately bestows one with salvation.

He said that the present endeavour succeeds Sundarakanda, Balakanda, Ayodhyakanda and Yuddhakanda parayanams taken up by TTD. In all, about 2,454 slokas from the 75 sub-divisions would be recited during the period by sixteen vedic scholars.

Simultaneously, the ritwiks also carried out Japa, Tapa and Homam at the Dharmagiri Vignana peetam.