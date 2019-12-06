Araniar project gets 10 lakh fishlings

Araniar, the medium irrigation project on River Aruna that serves the eastern parts of Chittoor district, received 10 lakh fishlings on Thursday.

Satyavedu MLA K. Adimoolam and Collector Bharat N. Gupta dumped the fishlings into the project located in Pichatur mandal, which received sufficient inflows due to the recent incessant rains that lashed the district. The fishlings were transported by the Fisheries Development Corporation to the spot.

The step is expected to improve the prospects for the local fishermen.

As part of a whirlwind tour, the MLA and the Collector prayed at Sri Pallikondeswara temple at Surutupalli in Nagalapuram mandal and laid the foundation stone for the ‘Annadana Satram’ to be built with ₹50 lakh.

At Kailasakona temple and waterfall in Narayanavanam mandal, Mr. Adimoolam explained to Mr. Gupta that the temple, in spite of its remote location, drew 5,000 people a week and stressed the need for a rest house there.