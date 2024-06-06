GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Arani Srinivasulu’s winning margin surpasses that of NTR, Chiranjeevi in Tirupati

YSRCP’s projection of Jana Sena candidate as an ‘outsider’ falls flat

Published - June 06, 2024 07:00 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Tirupati MLA-elect and Jana Sena Party leader, Arani Srinivasulu.

Tirupati MLA-elect and Jana Sena Party leader, Arani Srinivasulu. | Photo Credit: AD Rangarajan

Jana Sena Party (JSP) candidate from Tirupati Assembly constituency, Arani Srinivasulu, made a unique record by securing a victory margin that surpassed the majority achieved by TDP founder Late N.T. Rama Rao and Praja Rajyam Party (PRP) founder K. Chiranjeevi, when they contested from the same constituency in 1983 and 2009 respectively.

Mr. Srinivasulu secured 1,24,107 votes against YSRCP candidate Bhumana Abhinay Reddy’s 62,151, thus winning by a huge majority of 61,956 votes in the constituency, overcoming the general indifference prevalent among the urban voters.

The thespian-turned-politician NTR polled 64,688 votes against the Congress party’s Agarala Eswara Reddi, who could get barely 17,809 votes. Thus, NTR won by 46,879 votes, which was considered a huge margin those days.

Similarly, Mr. Chiranjeevi polled 56,309 votes against Congress candidate Bhumana Karunakar Reddy’s 40,379, winning the seat by 15,930 votes, which was then ridiculed as ‘quite insignificant’ for the stature of ‘Mega Star’.

Mr. Srinivasulu’s victory margin of 61,956 is considered to be the highest in a straight fight for the Tirupati seat, barring the 2015 by-election.

The by-poll was necessitated by the untimely demise of the then TDP MLA M. Venkataramana when his wife, M. Suguna, contested and defeated the Congress candidate R. Sridevi by a whopping 1,16,524 votes. The poll was not taken as a serious contest, as the main opposition, YSRCP, abstained from the race.

‘Outsider’ tag ineffective

Throughout the campaign, the YSRCP leaders dubbed Mr. Arani Srinivasulu an ‘outsider’ to Tirupati, considering his political career built over two decades in Chittoor town. However, this projection also apparently fell flat, given his huge mandate, which, poll pundits feel, reflects his overwhelming acceptance by the voters.

