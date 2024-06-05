Arani Srinivasulu credits ‘team work’ for victory in Tirupati

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Published - June 05, 2024 08:32 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Tirupati JSP MLA candidate Arani Srinivasulu formally meeting TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh at Vijayawada on Wednesday, as part of his thanksgiving visit.

Tirupati JSP MLA candidate Arani Srinivasulu formally meeting TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh at Vijayawada on Wednesday, as part of his thanksgiving visit.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) candidate Arani Srinivasulu, who won the keenly watched Tirupati Assembly constituency, credited ‘team work’ among the alliance partners (TDP-BJP-JSP) for the thumping victory.

Mr. Srinivasulu formally called on his party president K. Pawan Kalyan, general secretary K. Naga Babu and also the Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh during his thanksgiving visit to Vijayawada on Wednesday, where he presented the ‘Srivari Laddu Prasadam’ of Tirumala to the leaders.

Mr. Kalyan reportedly gave a warm pat on Mr. Srinivasulu’s back for having secured a huge win against the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) candidate and Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy, son of incumbent MLA and TTD Trust Board Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy.

Mr. Srinivasulu explained to Mr. Lokesh in detail about the tough fight witnessed in the State and the manner in which the alliance parties had launched a cohesive attack against the ruling party.

