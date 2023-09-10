HamberMenu
‘Araku Valley Coffee’, grown in Andhra Pradesh, an instant hit at G-20 Summit in Delhi

The product of the Girijan Cooperative Corporation displayed at the Andhra Pradesh Pavilion has grabbed the attention of the delegates as not only a premium coffee brand but also as a symbol of India’s diverse and thriving forest-based agricultural industry

September 10, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

B Madhu Gopal
B. Madhu Gopal
 Girijan Cooperative Corporation’s ‘Araku Valley Coffee’ on display at the A.P. Pavilion at the G-20 Summit in New Delhi.

 Girijan Cooperative Corporation's 'Araku Valley Coffee' on display at the A.P. Pavilion at the G-20 Summit in New Delhi.

Girijan Cooperative Corporation’s (GCC) ‘Araku Valley Coffee’ has spread its irresistible aroma at the Andhra Pradesh Pavilion, at the G-20 Summit being organised in New Delhi.

The exhibition has provided an excellent platform to showcase the unique and high-quality coffee produced in the Alluri Sitharama Raju district of Andhra Pradesh. The product is known for its distinct flavour and sustainable farming practices.

The pavilion has served as a focal point for promoting the State as a cultural and economic destination.

The Araku Valley Coffee has attracted the attention from both the domestic and international delegates. It has not only highlighted the State’s rich agricultural diversity but also demonstrated its commitment to sustainable and eco-friendly practices in coffee cultivation, according to a statement issued by GCC Vice-Chairman & Managing Director G. Suresh Kumar.

The product has grabbed attention as not only a premium coffee brand but also as a symbol of India’s diverse and thriving forest-based agricultural industry. It has also offered an opportunity to foster trade and collaborations in the coffee sector, potentially opening up new avenues for the brand in the international market.

Mr. G. Suresh Kumar has expressed his gratitude to the Central and State government officials for their cooperation in this regard.

