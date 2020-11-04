Araku train to soon get more Vistadome coaches

They are under construction, Railway Minister tells Vijaya Sai Reddy

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has written to Rajya Sabha MP that additional Vistadome coaches are being manufactured and will soon be provided to the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Passenger in order to cater to the huge rush of tourists going from Visakhapatnam to Araku.

In a letter to Mr. Reddy on October 9, the Railway Minister referred to the former’s special mention in the Rajya Sabha on March 18, 2020, underlining the need for provision of some more Vistadome coaches in addition to the single Vistadome coach provided between Visakhapatnam and Araku.

The Vistadome coaches are specially-designed with large glass windows and roof that enables passengers to get a panoramic view of the Eastern Ghats and its rich ecology. However, despite its popularity and demand, only one Vistadome coach has been allotted to the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul train so far.

Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said that there was a long waiting list for tickets on this coach. “There is, therefore, a requirement of plying at least five more Vistadome coaches between Visakhapatnam and Araku at the earliest. These new coaches would give a further boost to tourism in Visakhapatnam as well as earn revenue for the Railways,” Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy had said.

The Railway Minister replied to Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy that he has examined the matter and that the required additional Vistadome coaches were being manufactured and will soon be made available for tourists.