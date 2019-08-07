Araku to host Adivasi Day fete on August 9

World Adivasi Day, also known as International Day of World’s Indigenous Peoples, will be celebrated in the Araku Valley of Visakhapatnam district on August 9, the officials said here Tuesday.

Thousands of tribes will participate in the State-level programme.

Distribution of laptops to tribal students who were undergoing training in IITs, cash awards to ST students who scored 10 GPA in the SSC examinations and good marks in intermediate examinations will mark the celebrations.

Programmes galore

Felicitations to the principals of tribal welfare school and colleges, awareness on schemes being implemented for Scheduled Tribes (STs) in the State, distribution of cheques to the beneficiaries under various government welfare schemes will also be done.

“World Adivasi Day will be celebrated at all Integrated Tribal Development Agencies (ITDAs) and District Tribal Welfare Offices. Participants will be enlightened on ‘Navaratnalu’ schemes,” Principal Secretary (Tribal Welfare) M.K. Meena said here.

Referring to the cultural programmes, Mr. Meena said that tribal people and ‘Kala Jathas’ will perform during the celebrations.

He asked the officials to make arrangements for the programme.