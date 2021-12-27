Araku passenger train to run with 3 Vistadome coaches till January 31

Train no. 18551/52 Visakhapatnam-Araku-Visakhapatnam passenger will continue to run with three Vistadome coaches, in both the directions, till January 31, 2022, in view of the tremendous demand from tourists. Earlier, the augmentation of the third Vistadome coach was announced till December 31.

Similarly, one additional sleeper coach each will be attached to following trains to cater to the holiday rush. They are: 20807 Visakhapatnam-Amritsar Hirakud Express, leaving Visakhapatnam on December 31, train no. 20808 Amritsar-Visakhapatnam Hirakud Express, leaving Amritsar on January 2, 18503 Visakhapatnam- Gandhidham Express, leaving Visakhapatnam on December 30, 18504 Gandhidham-Visakhapatnam Express, leaving Gandhidham on December 31, 18567 Visakhapatnam-Kollam Express, leaving Visakhapatnam on December 30 and train no. 18568 Kollam-Visakhapatnam Express, leaving Kollam on December 31