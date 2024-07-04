GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Araku MP urges President and Prime Minister to confer special category status on Andhra Pradesh

Updated - July 04, 2024 07:16 pm IST

Published - July 04, 2024 06:57 pm IST - PARVATIPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Araku MP Gumma Tanuja Rani offering a bouquet to President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi.

Araku MP Gumma Tanuja Rani offering a bouquet to President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi.

Araku Parliament Member Gumma Tanuja Rani on Thursday said backward areas of Andhra Pradesh would witness significant progress only when the State was conferred the Special Category Status (SCS) as per the promise made in A.P. Reorganization Act-2014.

In a press release, Ms. Tanuja said she had raised the issue in Parliament and requested President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to do justice to A.P. for its development on a par with other States.

She said many entrepreneurs would come forward to invest in Parvatipuram, Palakonda, Araku and other areas if special concessions were given under the SCS.

Ms. Tanuja said she had raised the issue of attacks on YSRCP leaders and demolition of party headquarters under construction in Amaravati region in the just-concluded Parliament session.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.