Araku MP urges President and Prime Minister to confer special category status on Andhra Pradesh

Araku Parliament Member Gumma Tanuja Rani on Thursday said backward areas of Andhra Pradesh would witness significant progress only when the State was conferred the Special Category Status (SCS) as per the promise made in A.P. Reorganization Act-2014.

In a press release, Ms. Tanuja said she had raised the issue in Parliament and requested President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to do justice to A.P. for its development on a par with other States.

She said many entrepreneurs would come forward to invest in Parvatipuram, Palakonda, Araku and other areas if special concessions were given under the SCS.

Ms. Tanuja said she had raised the issue of attacks on YSRCP leaders and demolition of party headquarters under construction in Amaravati region in the just-concluded Parliament session.