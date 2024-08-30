ADVERTISEMENT

Araku MP urges government to develop exclusive elephant reserve zone

Published - August 30, 2024 06:28 pm IST - PARVATIPURAM

Over 20 persons killed in the last decade as the government could not find a permanent solution to the human-animal conflict, says Gumma Tanuja Rani

The Hindu Bureau

Araku MP Gumma Tanuja Rani

Araku MP Gumma Tanuja Rani on Friday asked the State government to develop an exclusive elephant reserve zone in Parvatipuram-Manyam district as human-animal conflict was the order of the day in several mandals of the district. In a press release, she said that over 20 persons were killed in the last decade as the government could not find a permanent solution to the human-animal conflict.

“The government can study exclusive reserve zones set up in other States like Assam, Bengal, Odisha and others. The elephants will move in the reserve zone if it is created. The government can take care of those animals so that they would not wander and enter residential areas of Komarada, Gummalakshmipuram, Palakonda and others which are part of Araku Parliamentary constituency,” said Dr. Tanuja Rani.

She also urged the Revenue and Forest departments to coordinate for the quick completion of assessment of crop damage and payment of compensation to the farmers. She said that hundreds of acres of banana, sugarcane and other crops were being damaged by the animals frequently.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US