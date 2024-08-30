Araku MP urges government to develop exclusive elephant reserve zone

Araku MP Gumma Tanuja Rani on Friday asked the State government to develop an exclusive elephant reserve zone in Parvatipuram-Manyam district as human-animal conflict was the order of the day in several mandals of the district. In a press release, she said that over 20 persons were killed in the last decade as the government could not find a permanent solution to the human-animal conflict.

“The government can study exclusive reserve zones set up in other States like Assam, Bengal, Odisha and others. The elephants will move in the reserve zone if it is created. The government can take care of those animals so that they would not wander and enter residential areas of Komarada, Gummalakshmipuram, Palakonda and others which are part of Araku Parliamentary constituency,” said Dr. Tanuja Rani.

She also urged the Revenue and Forest departments to coordinate for the quick completion of assessment of crop damage and payment of compensation to the farmers. She said that hundreds of acres of banana, sugarcane and other crops were being damaged by the animals frequently.