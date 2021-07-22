Araku deaths: police arrest deceased woman’s husband

The Araku police on Wednesday arrested a man for his alleged role behind the suicide of his wife, who poisoned her three children to death before ending her life four days ago at Similiguda village.

The accused was identified as Ch. Sanjeev Rao (35), who works as a salesman at Girijan Cooperative GCC in Similiguda area.

Araku Police Station Inspector G.D. Babu said that after a preliminary investigation, they have found that the deceased woman, identified as Surekha (28), had taken the extreme step after harassment by Sanjeev Rao. Mr. Babu did not reveal further details.

“We shall ascertain more facts as the investigation progresses and will share the details at a later date,” he said.

Surekha had poisoned her daughter Sunasa (9) and sons Sarveen (6) and Siril (4) and hanged herself at her residence in Similiguda on the night of July 16. On July 17, Araku police registered a case. Family members of Surekha lodged a complaint accusing Sanjeev Rao of torturing Surekha for the last two years. They also alleged that Sanjeev Rao had once attempted to murder Surekha and was warned by family elders to mend his ways.

Those battling depression or suicidal thoughts are urged to call 100 for counselling.