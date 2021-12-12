AR personnel excel at sports meet

KAKINADA

12 December 2021 23:22 IST

District Armed Reserve (DAR) personnel on Sunday excelled in athletics by bagging eight medals in the three-day annual Police Sports Meet-2021 which commenced at the District Police Grounds here in East Godavari.

SP M. Raveendranath Babu launched the programme in which police personnel from all cadres would compete in 21 events. Kakinada, Amalapuram, Peddapuram, Ramachandrapuram, Chintoor, Rampachodavaram and Armed Reserve divisions are participating in the meet.

The eight winners are: K. Kumari (100 metres running), G. Alekhya (200 metres), D. Bharat Kumar (200 metres), S. Srinivasa Rao (400 and 800 metres), M.N. Murthy and K. Pushpalatha (shot-put) and D. Bharat Kumar (long jump).

