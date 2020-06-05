AR Constable who shot himself with rifle battles for life in East Godavari

An Armed Reserve Constable, A. Narasimha Varma, who allegedly attempted to commit suicide by shooting himself with a service rifle on Thursday night, is battling for life in the Government General Hospital in Kakinada city in East Godavari district.

Mr. Varma, 31, has reportedly shot himself with his service rifle through the lower jaw while he was on the duty at the Sub-Treasury office in Kakinada city at around 9 p.m.

GGH Superintendent Dr. M. Raghavendra Rao told The Hindu on Friday “The health condition of Mr. Varma is deteriorating and he is battling for life in the Intensive Critical Care Unit (ICCU). Most of his left eye has been injured as the bullet comes out through it. However, he is responding to medical treatment”.

Meanwhile, East Godavari Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi told The Hindu “We are yet to establish the apparent reason (that drove him to shoot himself). The incident had happened while he was alone on duty. We are still unable to get the personal statement from Mr. Varma as he has been undergoing medical treatment”. Mr. Nayeem has added that an investigation was on the ascertain the reason for the extreme step.

Mr. Varma belongs to Pallam village and resides in the Kakinada city. Those suffering from suicidal tendencies could call GGH-Kakinada at 98499-03870.