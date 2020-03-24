Andhra Pradesh

Aqua units will not be shut, says Minister

Steps to be taken to protect farmers from COVID-19 threat

Marketing Minister Mopidevi Venkataramana has brushed aside the rumours that the aqua sector would be closed down due to the coronavirus threat.

At a press conference at the Secretariat on Monday, he said aqua processing units were not being shut down but instructions were given to the officials concerned to see that the farmers working in the units were not be affected by the coronavirus.

The aqua and poultry sectors were reeling under the impact of the coronavirus. The aqua sector has three primary divisions – seed, feed and processing management. India occupies the second place after China in terms of exports to European countries and Andhra Pradesh contributes a major part of it.

Exports from the State commenced 10 days ago. The State government was taking all possible measures to save the aqua sector. The officials concerned were asked to ensure that the aqua farmers did not incur losses due to delay in transportation of the produce.

The District Collectors, police, transport and check-post officials were asked to see that there was no hurdle in the transportation of aqua products. The farmers need not panic, he added.

