Aqua, seafood festival to be held in Hyderabad, Bengaluru to promote Fish Andhra initiative

September 09, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM 

Aquaculture spreads on around two lakh hectares in Andhra Pradesh, says Fisheries Commissioner

The Hindu Bureau

Commissioner of Fisheries department K. Kanna Babu speaking at the fourth aqua and seafood festival in Rajamahendravaram on Saturday.

Commissioner of Fisheries department K. Kanna Babu on Saturday said aqua and seafood festival would be held in Hyderabad and Bengaluru to promote the ‘Fish Andhra’ initiative of the Andhra Pradesh government.

Addressing a gathering at the fourth aqua and seafood festival here on Saturday, Mr. Kanna Babu has said, “The per-capita fish consumption is eight kg in Andhra Pradesh. The Fish Andhra initiative aims at increasing it to 12 kg. A total of 200 Fish Andhra outlets have been established across the State to promote fish consumption,” said Mr. Kanna Babu. 

According to the Fisheries department, aquaculture spreads on around two lakh hectares in Andhra Pradesh. Rajamahendravaram city MP Margani Bharat, Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja and other public representatives interacted with aqua farmers and fisheries students on Saturday.

