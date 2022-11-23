Aquaculture farmers meted out a raw deal in Andhra Pradesh, alleges TDP

November 23, 2022 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is organising a State-level seminar for aquaculture farmers at the party office on November 24 (Thursday) to highlight ‘the injustice meted out to the aquaculture sector and formulating an action plan to fight for the farmers’ rights.

The party has planned the programme as part of its protest programme (Idhem Kharma), TDP State president K. Atchannaidu said in a statement on November 23 (Wednesday). TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu would preside over the seminar and experts would share important information, he said and appealed to the aquaculture farmers to attend the sessions.

The TDP leader accused Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of going back on his assurance that aqua farmers would be supplied power at ₹1.50 per unit.

“The farmers are at the receiving end of the government apathy. They are denied the Minimum Support Price due to which many of them are resorting to extreme steps,” alleged Mr. Atchannaidu, adding that the farmers were being harassed through conditions imposed for purchase of their produce, while the subsidies had been scrapped.

TDP’s national spokesperson K. Pattabhiram alleged that several YSRCP leaders had illegally occupied government lands. “Now, the Chief Minister is eyeing private lands,” he said, alleging that the government’s land protection scheme (Bhu Rakshana) was aimed at ‘facilitating forcible occupation’ of private lands in the State.

He said the scheme was a ‘ploy to identify the owners of land’ occupied by the YSRCP leaders. “Otherwise, where is the need to issue passbooks to the land owners afresh now,” he asked.

He criticised Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy for comparing himself with the late N. T. Rama Rao and said if the former had any respect for the TDP founder, he would not have shut the ‘Anna Canteens’ and nor changed the name of the NTR University of Health Sciences.