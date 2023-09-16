HamberMenu
Aqua farmers in Andhra Pradesh trained to produce pathogen-free fish, shrimp

September 16, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - NAGAYALANKA

The Hindu Bureau
MPEDA and NaCSA officials speaking at the training programme for aqua farmers at Chodavaram village in Nagayalanka mandal in Krishna district on Saturday.

MPEDA and NaCSA officials speaking at the training programme for aqua farmers at Chodavaram village in Nagayalanka mandal in Krishna district on Saturday.

Aqua farmers belonging to Scheduled Caste communities were trained to prepare ponds, release and feed seed fish and other procedures for a pathogen-free yield during a three-day training programme at Chodavaram village in Nagayalanka mandal in Krishna district. The event, organised by National Centre for Sustainable Aquaculture (a unit of Marine Products Export Development Authority) ended on Saturday (September 16). Those who successfully completed the training were given certificates.

