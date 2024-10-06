ADVERTISEMENT

Aqua company employee ends life after suffering losses in online games, says Prakasam SP

Published - October 06, 2024 09:48 pm IST - ONGOLE

Family members of the victim allege he was harassed by the police

An employee in a shrimp hatchery firm, P. Rajashekar, allegedly ended life after he suffered losses to the tune of about ₹2.7 crore in online games.

However, Rajashekar’s family members allege that he resorted to the extreme step as police ill-treated him in Ongole Two Town police station.

Speaking to The Hindu on Sunday, Prakasam district Superintendent of Police A.R. Damodar said that the victim was working as accountant in a shrimp hatchery company.

“During investigation, it was revealed that Rajashekar was addicted to some online games and failed to repay the amount. He did not pay the amount collected from the farmers to the company management and deposited ₹1.2 crore into his personal account,” Mr. Damodar said.

Following a complaint lodged by company owner P. Sudhakar, the Ongole Two Town police registered a case and the police summoned the victim for inquiry, as part of investigation two days ago.

Rajashekar had consumed rat poison on Saturday, the SP said and denied any police harassment or torture.

Persons in distress or having suicidal thoughts may ‘Dial 100’ for assistance.

