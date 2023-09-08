Aqua and Seafood Festival takes off in Rajamahendravaram 

September 08, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Fourth Aqua and Seafood Festival began here on Friday to promote fish consumption in Andhra Pradesh.

Home Minister T. Vanita accompanied by East Godavari Collector K. Madhavilatha inaugurated the festival. However, Fisheries Minister S. Appala Raju and key officials were absent.

The Department of Fisheries displayed many fish species that survive in brackish water, freshwater and the sea.

Technical sessions on fish production, export potential, and marketing avenues will be held at the Manjeera Convention Centre in the city on October 9 and 10.

