HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Aqua and Seafood Festival takes off in Rajamahendravaram 

September 08, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Home Minister T. Vanita and Collector K. Madhavilatha having a look at the fish species on display at the Aqua and Seafood Festival in Rajamahendravaram on Friday.

Home Minister T. Vanita and Collector K. Madhavilatha having a look at the fish species on display at the Aqua and Seafood Festival in Rajamahendravaram on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Fourth Aqua and Seafood Festival began here on Friday to promote fish consumption in Andhra Pradesh.

Home Minister T. Vanita accompanied by East Godavari Collector K. Madhavilatha inaugurated the festival. However, Fisheries Minister S. Appala Raju and key officials were absent. 

The Department of Fisheries displayed many fish species that survive in brackish water, freshwater and the sea. 

Technical sessions on fish production, export potential, and marketing avenues will be held at the Manjeera Convention Centre in the city on October 9 and 10.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.