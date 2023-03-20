HamberMenu
APVVP to conduct walk-in interviews to fill CAS and specialist doctor posts

Interviews will be conducted from March 23 to 27 at DME’s office

March 20, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Vaidya Vidhan Parishad (APVVP) will conduct a walk-in recruitment drive to fill the posts of Civil Assistant Surgeon and Specialists on permanent and contract basis at its hospitals across the State.

APVVP commissioner Dr. V. Vinod Kumar, in a release on Monday, said interviews for eligible candidates would be held from March 23 to 27 at the office of Directorate of Medical Education on the premises of Old Government General Hospital in Vijayawada.

Interviews would be conducted for the posts of general medicine, general surgery, microbiology, forensic medicine, dermatology, gynaecology, ENT, anaesthesiology, pathology, paediatrics, orthopaedics, ophthalmology and radiology.

Candidates have to bring their original certificates from SSC apart from social-status certificate, study-certificate (class IV to X) and Medical Council of India registration, he said. For more details, aspirants can visit www.hmfw.ap.gov.in or call 63011 38782.

