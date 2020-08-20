Andhra PradeshVisakhapatnam 20 August 2020 23:34 IST
APVVP merit list placed on govt. website
The merit list of candidates who applied for vacant posts of Staff Nurse, Lab Technician, Radiographer, MNO, DEO and Pharmacist in A.P. Vaidya Vidhan Parishad (APVVP) Hospitals, has been placed on the website: www.visakhapatnam.ap.gov.in.
The vacant posts will be filled in a transparent manner on the basis of merit and roster, under the auspices of the District Collector, without scope for any corruption, according to an official release on Wednesday.
