APVJAC condemns thrashing of pro-Amaravati ANU Students

Andhra Pradesh Vidyarthi Joint Action Committee(APVJAC) president Rayapatti Jagadeesh here on Wednesday condemned the alleged roughing up of student leaders for raising ‘pro-Amaravati’ slogans at a seminar organised to discuss decentralised capital model at the university.
The APVJAC leader, after a students meeting here, said it was unfortunate that the non-teaching staff at the ANU allegedly thrashed a section of students who raised slogans like ‘save Amaravati, save Andhra Pradesh’ on Wednesday during the seminar organised in support of the YSRCP’s three capitals proposal to facilitate decentralised development in all regions of the State.
“We will not be cowed down by such repressive measures,” he said, adding that the students in universities in the state, including Andhra Kesari Tanguturi Prakasam University here, would intensify stir in support of centralised capital.
