APUCF dharnas

Members of the Andhra Pradesh Urban Citizens’ Forum (APUCF) staged protests across the State on Monday demanding that the government take steps to allot the houses constructed by TIDCO to the beneficiaries at once.

The protests were organised at Vijayawada, Srikakulam, Parvatipuram, Palasa, Salur, Vizianagaram, Kakinada, Peddapuram, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Bhimavaram, Nidadavole, Tanuku, Akiveedu, Machilipatnam, Gudivada, Vuyyur, Nuzvid, Guntur, Amaravati, Repalle, Chilakaluripet, Mangalagiri, Ongole, Atmakur, Kurnool, Nandyal, Adoni, Tirupati and Proddatur and other places.

Addressing the gathering near VIjayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) office here, APUCF convener Ch. Babu Rao said the beneficiaries lost ₹1.08 lakh as they had to pay ₹3,000 per month towards rent for the last 36 months. The interest on the bank loan was ₹25,000. The loans borrowed by the beneficiaries accrued an interest of ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh. The beneficiaries borrowed the loans for making the deposits, he said.

The government promised that it would provide houses to the people, but went back on its promise.

The YSR Congress Party leaders benefited in the purchase of land for housing sites for the poor., he alleged The poor were facing hardships. The government was cheating the people by not completing the construction of houses. The government which slaps cheating cases on private builders for not constructing the houses in time, was not taking any steps to complete the houses. The poor would take possession of the houses if the government failed to allot the houses immediately, he cautioned.

The beneficiaries waved the copies of deposits and agreements entered into with the government.

The VMC officials told the protesters that only 6,000 houses were being constructed. The deposits would be returned to the remaining people, they said. Following which, the depositors responded vociferously and opposed return of the deposits.