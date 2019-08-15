APTIDCO to go for reverse tendering next month

The Andhra Pradesh Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APTIDCO) will soon finalise new unit rates for houses under the housing scheme and go for reverse tendering in order to bring down the burden on the beneficiaries.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday reviewed the housing projects being taken up APTIDCO, and asked officials to ensure that the benefit of free sand, subsidised cement and free land were passed on to the beneficiaries. He said there was every chance of cutting down the rate, and asked the officials to take the opinion of experts in major private companies.

Officials told Mr. Reddy that new rates would be finalised by the end of August, and in the month of September, tenders would be called as part of the reverse tendering process.

Mr. Reddy asked the officials to identify land for construction of houses for 4 lakh beneficiaries in addition to the ongoing projects.

Ministers Botcha Satyanarayana, Buggana Rajendranath, Kurasala Kannababu and others were present.