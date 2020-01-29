APTF stages protests over pending issues

Andhra Pradesh Teachers Federation State president K. Bhanumurthy on Wednesday urged the State government to continue Telugu medium in government schools and scrap Contributory Pension System (CPS) which had become detrimental to the interests of teachers. The APTF organised agitation at Srikakuam and Vizianagaram Collectors’ offices over pending demands.

Speaking at the Vizianagaram Collector’s office, he alleged that the government was making transfers in violation of rules. APTF Vizianagaram district honorary president B. Jogi Naidu, president M. Mahesh and General Secretary Shaik Bhukhari alleged that the government had failed to respond to their 50 demands. Later, they submitted a memorandum to District Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal urging him to bring their issues to the notice of the government. In agitation organised at the Srikakulam Collector’s office, APTF leaders D. Sarasavati, Chavali Srinivas and others raised slogans against the government.