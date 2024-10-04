APTF seeks common school education system across the country

Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Federation (APTF) State academic convener J.C. Raju on Friday requested the Union government to introduce a common education system and implement the Kothari Commission’s recommendations to bring uniformity in the syllabus and educational structure across the country.

Speaking at the APTF zonal meeting held in Bobbili of Vizianagaram district, Mr. Raju said that the ‘one nation one education system’ policy was necessary to prevent confusion around implementation of different subjects and courses.

APTF former honorary president Bankuru Joginaidu urged the State government to exempt headmasters and teachers from “unproductive work” such as uploading of details in various apps, stressing that non-teaching work will not benefit students.

APTF State executive body member B. Padma sought the clearance of pending bills of teachers who were compelled to take personal loans due to delay in processing of various applications.

