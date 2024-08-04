APTF opposes implementation of GO-117 on reapportionment of teaching staff in government schools

Leaders of the Andhra Pradesh Teachers Federation (APTF) have said that they are strongly opposed to the reported plans of the government to implement GO-117 pertaining to the reapportionment of the teaching staff in government-run schools in the State.

In a statement released on Sunday, APTF State president Ch. Manjula and general secretary K. Bhanu Murthy said that following opposition to the GO introduced by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government, the TDP-led NDA coalition had announced that it would repeal it. However, they said, it had come to their notice that a decision to implement the GO in its current form was taken at a recent meeting of the School Education department officials.

They said the APTF opposed the decision to execute the reported proposal at the State-level, contesting that in the past, if teachers, who were part of the work adjustment policy, had any issues, the respective mandal or district-level officials would address it; now, with the department deciding to implement it at the State-level, the affected teachers would not be able to convey their grievances to anyone.

Stating that the government was reportedly contemplating the closure of schools with less than 10 students, APTF leaders said this would be detrimental to the interests of students. Instead, the government should ensure elementary schools at the village-level and ensure their efficient maintenance, they demanded.

Shortage of teachers

They said the authorities had also not implemented the policy of monthly promotions followed in the past and had failed to address the shortage of teachers in schools. Informing that at least 1,000 teachers had retired between January and July this year, they said teaching staff in several high schools were reduced to a mere two or three in number. Officials should take up promotions and fill the vacant posts to ensure justice to students, they stressed.

They further condemned the ‘failure of the government’ to invite teacher unions for talks on key issues within the education sector. The leaders demanded that the unions be involved in discussions, as it would lead to effective solutions to the existing problems.

