ADVERTISEMENT

APTF opposes forcible implementation of CBSE syllabus in government schools

Published - June 08, 2024 07:24 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Government failed to understand the practical difficulties in the implementation of the new syllabus, says APTF Vizianagaram district honorary president Bankuru Joginaidu

The Hindu Bureau

APTF Vizianagaram district honorary president Bankuru Joginaidu showing a memorandum submitted to the government over issues related to CBSE, NEP-2020.

Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Federation (APTF) Vizianagaram district honorary president Bankuru Joginaidu on Saturday said that the forcible implementation of CBSE syllabus in government schools was not the correct approach, since many students in rural areas were unable to cope up with the extra stress.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a media conference here, he said that the government had failed to understand the practical difficulties in the implementation of the new syllabus. He asked the government to fill up all vacancies so that the students in rural areas would be able to study on par with children of private and corporate schools.

Mr .Joginaidu asked the government not to implement the National Education Policy-2020 (NEP), stating that it had many flaws and its clauses were contradicting with the proposals and recommendations of Kothari Commission (1964-66), which aimed at the improvement of education among backward classes, tribals and girls.

He said that NEP, which allowed students to discontinue studies even after one year, in all courses, and the frequent change of subjects would prevent students from getting expertise and proficiency in subjects chosen initially.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US