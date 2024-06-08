APTF opposes forcible implementation of CBSE syllabus in government schools

Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Federation (APTF) Vizianagaram district honorary president Bankuru Joginaidu on Saturday said that the forcible implementation of CBSE syllabus in government schools was not the correct approach, since many students in rural areas were unable to cope up with the extra stress.

Addressing a media conference here, he said that the government had failed to understand the practical difficulties in the implementation of the new syllabus. He asked the government to fill up all vacancies so that the students in rural areas would be able to study on par with children of private and corporate schools.

Mr .Joginaidu asked the government not to implement the National Education Policy-2020 (NEP), stating that it had many flaws and its clauses were contradicting with the proposals and recommendations of Kothari Commission (1964-66), which aimed at the improvement of education among backward classes, tribals and girls.

He said that NEP, which allowed students to discontinue studies even after one year, in all courses, and the frequent change of subjects would prevent students from getting expertise and proficiency in subjects chosen initially.