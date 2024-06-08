GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

APTF opposes forcible implementation of CBSE syllabus in government schools

Government failed to understand the practical difficulties in the implementation of the new syllabus, says APTF Vizianagaram district honorary president Bankuru Joginaidu

Published - June 08, 2024 07:24 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
APTF Vizianagaram district honorary president Bankuru Joginaidu showing a memorandum submitted to the government over issues related to CBSE, NEP-2020.

APTF Vizianagaram district honorary president Bankuru Joginaidu showing a memorandum submitted to the government over issues related to CBSE, NEP-2020.

Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Federation (APTF) Vizianagaram district honorary president Bankuru Joginaidu on Saturday said that the forcible implementation of CBSE syllabus in government schools was not the correct approach, since many students in rural areas were unable to cope up with the extra stress.

Addressing a media conference here, he said that the government had failed to understand the practical difficulties in the implementation of the new syllabus. He asked the government to fill up all vacancies so that the students in rural areas would be able to study on par with children of private and corporate schools.

Mr .Joginaidu asked the government not to implement the National Education Policy-2020 (NEP), stating that it had many flaws and its clauses were contradicting with the proposals and recommendations of Kothari Commission (1964-66), which aimed at the improvement of education among backward classes, tribals and girls.

He said that NEP, which allowed students to discontinue studies even after one year, in all courses, and the frequent change of subjects would prevent students from getting expertise and proficiency in subjects chosen initially.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / education

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.