APTF leaders demand appointment of 12th PRC chief, immediate payment of IR

Leaders of Andhra Pradesh Teachers Federation (APTF) on November 17 (Sunday) demanded immediate appointment of the chairman to the 12th Pay Revision Commission (PRC) and announcement of Interim Relief (IR) to the government employees and teachers.

At the federation’s sub-committee meeting held in Vijayawada on Sunday, its State president Chennupati Manjula and general secretary K. Bhanu Murthy expressed concern over the delay. They said the TDP-led coalition government in the State did not clear its stand on the critical issue even after five months of coming to power.

The 12th PRC was constituted in July, 2023, to review the pay structure and service conditions for State government employees. Retired IAS officer Manmohan Singh was appointed the Chairman of the Commission, but he resigned the post after the TDP-led coalition government came to power in Andhra Pradesh in the last elections, they said, adding that the government should address the long-pending demand of the employees for payment of arrears under different heads.

The leaders said that the government should make payment of the pending arrears related to 11th PRC in one go, drop the proposed implementation of Contributory Pension Scheme and revive the Old Pension Scheme, revoke GP 117, provide the students a choice between English and Telugu medium and take immediate steps to plug the loopholes caused due to the lopsided policies adopted by the previous government in the education sector.

The federation’s vice-presidents A. Syamsundar Reddy, K. Ashok Kumar, P. Venkateswarlu and M. Anitha, secretaries B.A. Solmon Raju, Syyed Chand Basha, N. Ravi Kumar, K. Srinivas, M. Srinivas, G. Pothireddy and others were present.