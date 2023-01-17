ADVERTISEMENT

APTF demands roll-back of decision on teacher promotions

January 17, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

Leaders of the Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Federation (APTF) on Tuesday demanded that the Government roll back the memo issued on January 10 on ‘adjustment’ of Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs) to the posts of School Assistants with a monthly allowance of ₹2,500.

In a statement on Tuesday, federation’s State president Ch. Manjula and general secretary K. Bhanu Murthy called the decision “unscientific” and said that it was not being implemented in a uniform pattern across the State. They demanded that the system be scrapped and permanent promotions be given to teachers.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US