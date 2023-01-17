HamberMenu
APTF demands roll-back of decision on teacher promotions

January 17, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

Leaders of the Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Federation (APTF) on Tuesday demanded that the Government roll back the memo issued on January 10 on ‘adjustment’ of Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs) to the posts of School Assistants with a monthly allowance of ₹2,500.

In a statement on Tuesday, federation’s State president Ch. Manjula and general secretary K. Bhanu Murthy called the decision “unscientific” and said that it was not being implemented in a uniform pattern across the State. They demanded that the system be scrapped and permanent promotions be given to teachers.

