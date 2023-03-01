APTF condemns police action at Nidadavolu during Chief Minister’s visit

March 01, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Nidadavolu police taking into their custody a leader of the Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Federation (APTF) in East Godavari district on Wednesday citing Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Reddy’s visit to the place to attend the wedding reception of MLA Srinivas Naidu’s daughter as the reason, has enraged the federation leaders.

In a statement, APTF State president Ch. Manjula and general secretary K. Bhanu Murthy condemned the “illegal custody” of the federation’s East Godavari district general secretary Suvarna Raju by the police.

They alleged that policemen went to Mr. Suvarna Raju’s house at 5 a.m. when he was asleep, took him into custody and shifted him to the police station, stating that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Nidadavolu necessitated his preventive custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

Calling the act “uncivilised,” they asked if the APTF leaders and members would be subjected to similar “undemocratic arrests” wherever the Chief Minister visited.

Accusing the government of being harsh to its employees and teachers across the State, they warned of adverse consequences if it continued to treat them shabbily.

They said people who believed in democratic values should condemn such behaviour and demanded immediate release of Mr. Suvarna Raju.