APTF condemns delay in repeal of CPS

Arrest of leaders to thwart protest flayed

Leaders of the Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Federation on Sunday said the authorities concerned had been buying more time and doing nothing to fulfil the Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s promise on repeal of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

Addressing the federation’s sub-committee meeting, its president Chennupati Manjula and general secretary K. Bhanumurthy said it had become clear that the government was not sincere about keeping its promise on the issue. They said there was no need to hold any further talks on CPS and that the government should directly announce its repeal and revive the old pension scheme.

Alleging gross injustice in the PRC being implemented for government employees and teachers, they demanded immediate steps for compensation of the losses being incurred by them, by adhering to the Ashutosh Mishra recommendations.

They also demanded promotions and transfers besides a rollback of the decision to merge primary schools. They also wanted appointment of teachers to the vacant posts and said that teachers should also be allowed to avail their summer holidays from May 6. They said schools should be opened for the fresh academic year either in the second or third week of June.

Federation leaders K. Ashok Kumar, S. Subramanyam, T. Trinadh, K. Someswaramma, D. Saraswathi, B.A. Solmon Raju, Syyed Chand Basha, B. Raghu Babu, N. Ravi Kumar and others were present.

Leaders of other teacher unions also condemned arrests by police as a preventive measure in view of the “Chalo CMO” call given by the United Teachers’ Federation as part of their ongoing protest for repeal of CPS.

To prevent teachers from reaching the venue, police personnel were seen erecting barbed wires en route and the law enforcement personnel were also deployed outside the office of the UTF from Sunday.