APTDC yet to decide on conversion of ship

VISAKHAPATNAM

03 December 2020 00:13 IST

The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) is mulling the proposal to convert the cargo ship of Bangladesh MV Maa, which ran aground near the Tenneti Park in the city, into a hotel.

“The plan is still in a nascent stage and the idea is whether the ship can be used to attract tourists. We are not sure how far it is feasible as it is a cargo vessel and not a passenger ship. The owners of the ship are not here,” Regional Director of Tourism Ram Prasad said on Wednesday.

The pros and cons have to be weighed only after which a final decision would be taken, he opined.