APTDC to host gala fete on festival days

VIJAYAWADA

14 January 2022 00:55 IST

The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) will conduct a series of competitions and exciting activities as part of ‘Sankranti Sambaralu’ for three days from January 14, at Harita Berm Park and Bhavani Island.

In a statement, corporation’s divisional manager Srinivasa Rao said that on January 14, competitions in rangoli designs and spot painting would be organised, on January 15, classical and folk dance contests at the Berm Park. In the afternoon, a cookery competition would be conducted wherein the participants would have to bring a cooked vegetarian dish. The contest is open for participation for women of all age groups, he said. Interested persons can contact K. Rohit on 9392624564 or P. Dhanush on 6302713669.

Advertising

Advertising

Besides, a singing contest would be held at Bhavani Island and the participants would be divided into sub-juniors, juniors and seniors. Interested persons can contact either Sahasaraju on 9569771749 or A. Mohan Krishna (9010185695).

On January 16, a ramp walk on ethnic wear would be held at Berm Park at 2 p.m. Those interested to participate can contact Halisa (9676109017).