APTDC, private boat operators to ply Papikonda boat services from November 7

Eleven boats permitted to operate boats from Perantalapalli point.

The AP Tourism Development Corporation and private operators have been permitted to ply boat services between Perantalapalli and Papikonda hill ranges on river Godavari from November 7.

In a late-night meeting held on Friday, East Godavari Collector Ch. Hari Kiran has said that a total of 11 boats have been permitted to offer the tourist services to the Papikonda hill range from November 7.

APTDC will run two boats – Haritha and Sir Arthur Cotton – and nine boats will be operated by private operators.

SP M. Raveendranath Babu, Irrigation Superintendent Engineer (Dowleswaram circle) B. Rambabu, Kakinada Port Officer G.V. Raghava Rao presented the security and navigational precautions during the meeting held in Rajamahendravaram.

Action plan: “In every trip, a pilot boat comprising swimmers will have to guide the tourist boats. At least three to five boats should go into the waters in a row to be guided by the pilot boat. The boat operators should communicate their status in every check post on both the sides”, said Mr. Hari Kiran.

It is mandatory that the boat operator should submit an affidavit to the police and revenue officials to ensure the availability of all the safety measures. The Collector has claimed that the control rooms have been set up recently with all the necessary equipment and technology for the rescue operations.