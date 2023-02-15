ADVERTISEMENT

APTDC launches two-day tour packages to Shiva temples for Maha Shivaratri

February 15, 2023 05:17 pm | Updated 05:17 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

The Tirupati unit of Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) has launched localised tourism packages to Saivite shrines in and around Tirupati, coinciding with Maha Shivaratri.

The corporation offers two one-day tour packages on February 18 and 19. One package offers bus travel to Siddeswara Swamy temple in Talakona forest and the other covers Sri Parasurameswara Swamy temple at Gudimallam and Padmavati Ammavari temple at Tiruchanur.

Both packages are priced at ₹400 per person, which includes non-AC travel and guide charges. The bus starts at TTD Srinivasam complex in Tirupati at 8 am and returns by 5 pm. APTDC Divisional Manager M. Giridhar Reddy recalled that the recently-launched ‘Kartheeka Masam’ and ‘Dhanurmasam’ packages received encouraging response from the public. For bookings, one can contact 98480 07033.

