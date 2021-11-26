Andhra Pradesh

APTDC launches Pancharama tour package

The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) has launched a special bus service for tourists to cover ‘Pancharamas’ in the State. The bus departs at 8 p.m. every day at the Sarpavaram bus stand in Kakinada city.

The tourists should board the bus either in Kakinada or Rajamahendravaram for the one-day tour.

According to APTDC Divisional Manager (East and West Godavari districts) Thota Veera Narayana, the package would cover the Pancharamas – Sri Amaralingeswara Swamy temple (Amaravathi), Sri Someswara Swamy temple (Bhimavaram), Sri Ksheera Ramalingeswara Swamy temple (Palakollu), Sri Bheemeswara Swamy temple (Draksharamam) and Sri Kumara Rama Swamy temple (Samarlakota).

The fare per person is ₹1,125 for adults and ₹900 for children above 5-years-old. The tourists could dial 9848629341 and 9701857160 for more information from the APTDC.


Nov 26, 2021

