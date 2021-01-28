APTDC hotels to get a facelift

Amid growing competition, the corporation wants to attract more tourists

Hotels and resorts belonging to the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) in Visakhapatnam district are going to get a facelift soon.

The officials are planning to upgrade them to give a three-star hotel look.

APTDC has six resorts in the district — two in Vizag city (Rushikonda, Appughar), Jungle Bells at Tyda, Mayuri and Yatri Nivas at Araku and Hill Resorts at Ananthagiri. All these hotels consist of 282 rooms, including suites, AC and non-AC rooms.

Some of the resorts were opened about 10 to 15 years ago. Amid growing competition from new private hotels, the corporation wants these hotels to get a new look to attract tourists.

On a pilot basis, the APTDC has upgraded a couple of suite rooms with all facilities at Araku Yatri Nivas and they had received good response from the tourists. On the lines of these upgraded rooms, the APTDC officials have planned to give similar facelift to other rooms in the remaining hotels in the district.

In this regard, recently, the APTDC has prepared a feasibility report and sent proposals for the facelift with a budget of about ₹35 crore, to the State government. However, the final estimates are yet to be finalised.

APTDC Divisional Manager, Visakhapatnam, T.G. Prasad Reddy, said that the State government too has given its nod for their proposal. Works for the project will begin soon and the department would go for tenders, he said. “Rooms, interiors, furniture, seating and restaurants will be upgraded,” he said.

Mr. Reddy said that several rooms were renovated in Yatri Nivas. About 20 rooms and a conference hall are yet to be renovated, he added.

APTDC hotels in the region generally receive a good number of visitors. During the peak season in winter, several hotels witness 100% occupancy.

Located near the scenic valleys, a number of domestic tourists from in and around the district and foreigners throng these hotels during their visit to Araku, Paderu and Lambasingi in winter every year. Even after COVID-19, the hotels had full occupancy from Christmas to January 1.